50,000 Shares in Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.19% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $6.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

ATNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

