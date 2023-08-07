ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $514.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00285505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003471 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

