Royce & Associates LP Buys New Position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,746 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Gogo by 76.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 432.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Gogo by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Gogo by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of GOGO stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. Gogo Inc. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gogo Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gogo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

