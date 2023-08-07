Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Position in Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Sinclair by 31.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sinclair by 34.4% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sinclair by 98.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sinclair alerts:

Sinclair Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of Sinclair stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $895.17 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Sinclair’s payout ratio is 42.19%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBGI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sinclair in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

About Sinclair

(Free Report)

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.