Velas One Day Volume Tops $620,240.93 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $23.91 million and $620,240.93 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,483,648,962 coins and its circulating supply is 2,483,648,959 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.