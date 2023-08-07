Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $35.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.60. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In related news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChampionX news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $664,305.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,163 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,206 shares of company stock valued at $7,498,890. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

