Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,616,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $341,285,000 after purchasing an additional 54,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kirby by 923.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,288,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,250,000 after buying an additional 62,063 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Kirby by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,022,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,974,000 after buying an additional 59,862 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,931,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $117,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,675,520.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $215,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,520.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,573 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,589 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

NYSE KEX opened at $82.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $57.64 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.33.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

