Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,971 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 283.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 5,608 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total value of $912,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 in the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $100.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $108.43.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.36%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

