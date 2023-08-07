Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,670 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SouthState by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,324,000 after acquiring an additional 120,252 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $78.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.82. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $91.74.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.20). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $555.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

