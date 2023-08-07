Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 101,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 1,404.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iQIYI by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQ. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC lowered their price objective on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.12 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $6.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

