Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,248,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 764.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 344,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 304,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,714,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth $14,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,039.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,961 shares of company stock worth $1,088,312 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACA opened at $77.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. Arcosa, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day moving average is $65.89.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $584.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.68 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

