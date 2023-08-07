Brokerages Set Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Target Price at $162.80

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.80.

PAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Penske Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, Stephens cut Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $463,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,648,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 462.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $167.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $180.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.71 and a 200 day moving average of $146.53.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 4.30%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Stories

