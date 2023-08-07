U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,746 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of U.S. Silica worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,737 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SLCA. Barclays cut their price target on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

U.S. Silica stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.79 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 9.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

