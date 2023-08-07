Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gentex from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.73 on Monday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.45.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

In other Gentex news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen Starkoff sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $147,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

