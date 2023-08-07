Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.38.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Alerus Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Alerus Financial

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.08%.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep acquired 3,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,371.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,155 shares of company stock valued at $84,233. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 175,180 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 583,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after buying an additional 10,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the period. 41.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

