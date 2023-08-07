Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and $347,228.02 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,030.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00285505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.49 or 0.00828380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00547030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00061537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00124799 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

