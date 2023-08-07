Theta Fuel Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.12 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $252.01 million and $4.12 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,235,927,299 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.