Ripio Credit Network Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and $19,134.90 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.0017109 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $19,540.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

