Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $645,000 Position in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Amplitude from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amplitude Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Amplitude news, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $763,352.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 80,016 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $763,352.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,856.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,096 shares of company stock worth $5,674,032. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPL opened at $11.37 on Monday. Amplitude, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.01 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 32.40% and a negative net margin of 38.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amplitude Profile

(Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

Featured Articles

