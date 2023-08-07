Uniswap (UNI) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $3.40 billion and $72.74 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.89 or 0.00020295 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00285505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013623 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003471 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.96535335 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 764 active market(s) with $65,770,889.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

