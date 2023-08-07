PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get PVH alerts:

Institutional Trading of PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PVH by 20.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 17.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 29.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 21.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Stock Down 0.6 %

PVH stock opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.95. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $43.49 and a fifty-two week high of $94.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Free Report

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.