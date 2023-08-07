Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $55.98 on Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $436.32 million and $110.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $55.98 or 0.00192834 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00050739 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00029400 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 58.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010746 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003471 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,793,989 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,793,610.75854637 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 56.88064344 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 377 active market(s) with $92,063,805.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

