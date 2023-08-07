VIBE Hits 1-Day Volume of $940.40 (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded 38.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market capitalization of $314,485.70 and approximately $940.40 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIBE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform’s marketplaces.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

