Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 21,850 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,174,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,377,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,856,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 2.2 %

RBLX opened at $37.48 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.74 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 270.57% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RBLX. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.48.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $332,736.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,863,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 146,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $6,728,930.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock worth $41,008,444. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

