Pepe Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $485.34 Million (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Pepe token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pepe has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe has a market cap of $485.34 million and approximately $61.91 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pepe Token Profile

Pepe’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth. The official website for Pepe is www.pepe.vip.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 391,790,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pepe is 0.00000118 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $57,979,503.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

