Oasis Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.13 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0471 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $269.49 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1,830.08 or 0.06303930 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00043741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00029251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00014169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

