Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 210.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $167.20 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.44 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.43.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
