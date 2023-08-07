Nano (XNO) Trading 5.7% Lower This Week

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 7th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $88.21 million and $1.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,030.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00285505 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $240.49 or 0.00828380 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.81 or 0.00547030 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00061537 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00124799 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

