BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,474.17 ($31.76).

A number of analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,350 ($30.17) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($35.95) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,625 ($33.70) to GBX 2,715 ($34.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.10) to GBX 2,300 ($29.53) in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($29.53) to GBX 2,200 ($28.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,344 ($30.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 831.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,028 ($26.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,880.50 ($36.98). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,363.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,468.20.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

