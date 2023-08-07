Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,205. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock worth $478,712. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,571,000 after purchasing an additional 229,924 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,871,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,339,000 after buying an additional 1,577,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Teradyne by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,423,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,640,000 after buying an additional 131,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,284,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,623,000 after buying an additional 73,521 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $107.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.69.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.94 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

About Teradyne

(Get Free Report

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

