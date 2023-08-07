The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,265 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,554 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Boeing by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 23.0% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 148,089 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $231.36 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.08 and a 200-day moving average of $210.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Free Report

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.