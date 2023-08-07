Ren (REN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.19 Million

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Ren has a total market capitalization of $60.19 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ren token can currently be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ren

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

Buying and Selling Ren

