Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Receives $26.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 409,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 35,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

Shares of HOMB opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.17. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

