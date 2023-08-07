United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $32.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

United Natural Foods Trading Up 1.2 %

United Natural Foods stock opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.99. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $19.36 and a 52 week high of $48.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,779,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 140,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 89,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

