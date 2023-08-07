Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Stock Holdings Lessened by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,471 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 811 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southside Bancshares

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southside Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBSI. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Southside Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Southside Bancshares from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $34.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $97.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

