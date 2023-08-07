Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ready Capital by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 143,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 70,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.14. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

RC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

About Ready Capital

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Stories

