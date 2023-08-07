Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 7,006 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.15, for a total transaction of $680,632.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,923,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $94.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.62 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

