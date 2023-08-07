Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dynavax Technologies worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 1,116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 16.59.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $6,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,622,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

