KBC Group NV Sells 376 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in AdvanSix by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AdvanSix Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ASIX opened at $39.72 on Monday. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $44.57. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $400.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,256.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $115,724.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,809.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,005 shares of company stock worth $473,926. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AdvanSix

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.