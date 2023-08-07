Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.19.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 993,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $58,079,659.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,872,911 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,010,377.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355,469 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $153,255,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $569,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

