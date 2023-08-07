Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and forty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

AMZN stock opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.22. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,301 shares in the company, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $8,606,808. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,272,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,031,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

