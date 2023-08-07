Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.30.

PK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Park Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -240.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 96,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.