Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 2,168 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $183,943.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,858,293 shares in the company, valued at $142,892,430.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on LIND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

