Brokerages Set Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Target Price at $47.80

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

IONS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,849 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,459,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.81. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

