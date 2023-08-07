Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Target Price at $44.27

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

A number of analysts recently commented on SGRY shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,802.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.82 and a beta of 2.73.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.