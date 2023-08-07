M&G plc (LON:MNG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.17 ($2.81).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of M&G from GBX 218 ($2.80) to GBX 208 ($2.67) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Insider Activity at M&G

In other news, insider Edward Braham purchased 31,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £60,535.90 ($77,719.73). 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

M&G Trading Down 0.3 %

About M&G

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 197.45 ($2.53) on Wednesday. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 159.30 ($2.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.90 ($2.95). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.58. The company has a market capitalization of £4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.15, a PEG ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.74.

(Get Free Report

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

