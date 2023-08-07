Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.09.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $104.66. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,082 shares of company stock worth $2,652,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after acquiring an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,956,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,374,000 after buying an additional 593,680 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $954,100,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,041,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,095,000 after buying an additional 48,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,838,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,327,000 after buying an additional 78,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

