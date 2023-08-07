Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Receives $37.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.92.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Summit Materials Stock Up 4.7 %

Summit Materials stock opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.61. Summit Materials has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $39.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $680.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 10.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Summit Materials by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

