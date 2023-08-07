Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives $26.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 68,700 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,219,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 57,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 169.99% and a negative return on equity of 179.11%. The company had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

