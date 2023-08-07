Brokerages Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Target Price at $3,160.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,225.00.

WZZZY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. AlphaValue lowered Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,250 ($54.56) to GBX 4,300 ($55.21) in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Wizz Air from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($55.21) to GBX 3,950 ($50.71) in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Wizz Air Stock Up 2.1 %

Wizz Air stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

